Leeds United's new best XI and bench with fourth summer signing, pair back and formation choice

Leeds unveiled their fourth signing of the summer on Saturday evening as right back Jayden Bogle joined the Whites from Championship rivals Sheffield United for around £5m. The 23-year-old follows Joe Rothwell and Alex Cairns in being new to the club this summer which has also seen Leeds sign last season’s loan star Joe Rodon on a permanent deal from Tottenham Hotspur for £10m.

Ahead of the new season, there are also two ‘new’ faces from within in the shape of Brenden Aaronson and Max Wober who have returned from last season’s loan exits to be part of the Whites squad. Following a summer of international duty, the pair were not involved in Friday night’s first public friendly at Harrogate Town which saw another notable Whites change as boss Daniel Farke lined up with a three-man centre-back axis.

There were also new youngsters on the scene, teens Harry Gray, James Debayo, Sam Chambers and Luca Thomas all handed their Whites public debuts along with Rothwell in the middle of the park. With Archie Gray and Glen Kamara the headline acts amongst a raft of exits, it’s already been a summer of huge change. That will now transcend itself to how the team’s best XI and bench will look, an idea of which we run through here as Farke faces some very tough decisions with the raft of talent in his current squad.

1 . GK: Illan Meslier There's new cover via Alex Cairns in addition to Karl Darlow and youngster Harry Christy but Meslier is clear first choice keeper.

2 . RB: Jayden Bogle A big signing with Premier League experience and unquestionably the new first choice right back. It's just a case of whether Bogle lines up as right back in a back four or a wing back next to a back three.

3 . CB: Joe Rodon A certain starter at centre-back. The only question mark is who partners him and moreover how many men are next to him as in two centre-backs or three.

4 . CB: Pascal Struijk Friday's friendly provided a first sight of Struijk in action since Boxing Day's outing at Preston North End, after which his season was ultimately ended by a groin injury which required surgery. He's another banker to start at centre-back. Rodon and Struijk appears the clear first choice centre-back pairing, it's just a case of whether or not there is a third one.

5 . LB: Junior Firpo Farke was full of praise for Firpo after his outing at Harrogate Town. labelling him as "outstanding" and declaring that the wing back role could really suit him. That definitely looked like being the case during his 45 minutes at the Exercise Stadium. But the sheer number of attacking options currently available to Farke might mean that a four-man defence is the first port of call, especially now that Bogle is on board. If Firpo and Bogle start as wing backs next to a back three then what about Dan James or WIlly Gnonto? A very good problem to have. Sam Byram is chief cover.