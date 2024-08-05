Crysencio Summerville lit up last season’s Championship, the Dutch winger bagging 20 goals and nine assists as part of a campaign in which he was named the division’s player of the year. That, though, was always going to lead to huge interest in the 22-year-old star who sealed a Premier League move to West Ham United on Saturday evening for a fee in excess of £25m.

Summerville, clearly, was one of the first names on the team sheet for Farke’s side who have also lost the services of Archie Gray and Glen Kamara this summer. Yet picking a best XI and bench remains a challenge in itself ahead of the new campaign for which the Whites are keen to add a replacement for Summerville plus another centre midfield and full-back option. Here, ahead of the 2024-25 season, is our idea of Farke’s new strongest side and nine-man bench.