Leeds United have lost the division’s best player – which has naturally led to a new strongest XI and bench for Daniel Farke’s side.

Crysencio Summerville lit up last season’s Championship, the Dutch winger bagging 20 goals and nine assists as part of a campaign in which he was named the division’s player of the year. That, though, was always going to lead to huge interest in the 22-year-old star who sealed a Premier League move to West Ham United on Saturday evening for a fee in excess of £25m.

Summerville, clearly, was one of the first names on the team sheet for Farke’s side who have also lost the services of Archie Gray and Glen Kamara this summer. Yet picking a best XI and bench remains a challenge in itself ahead of the new campaign for which the Whites are keen to add a replacement for Summerville plus another centre midfield and full-back option. Here, ahead of the 2024-25 season, is our idea of Farke’s new strongest side and nine-man bench.

Clear first choice keeper.

1. GK: Illan Meslier

Clear first choice keeper. Photo: Stu Forster

A key summer signing who has already impressed and the new first choice right back after Archie Gray's exit.

2. RB: Jayden Bogle

A key summer signing who has already impressed and the new first choice right back after Archie Gray's exit. Photo: Stu Forster

Now a permanent Leeds player following his £10m switch from Tottenham after last season's stellar loan spell and no doubt that he starts at centre-back. Not much doubt about who partners him either in a 4-3-2-1 at least.

3. CB: Joe Rodon

Now a permanent Leeds player following his £10m switch from Tottenham after last season's stellar loan spell and no doubt that he starts at centre-back. Not much doubt about who partners him either in a 4-3-2-1 at least. Photo: Stu Forster

Back in business after missing the second half of last season with a groin injury and it has looked for some time that Rodon and Struijk would be the new first choice centre-back axis although Max Wober is the leading alternative option.

4. CB: Pascal Struijk

Back in business after missing the second half of last season with a groin injury and it has looked for some time that Rodon and Struijk would be the new first choice centre-back axis although Max Wober is the leading alternative option. Photo: Richard Sellers

Clear first choice left back although Sam Byram remains an extremely reliable option at both left back or right back. That said, the Whites could do with an extra option there.

5. LB: Junior Firpo

Clear first choice left back although Sam Byram remains an extremely reliable option at both left back or right back. That said, the Whites could do with an extra option there. Photo: Stu Forster

A new captain with a new look and now back in his natural centre midfield position after an excellent job covering for Struijk last season at centre-back. Just a case of who partners him in a 4-2-3-1 and whether there will be enough goals coming from that department in which Leeds are keen to add another option.

6. CM: Ethan Ampadu

A new captain with a new look and now back in his natural centre midfield position after an excellent job covering for Struijk last season at centre-back. Just a case of who partners him in a 4-2-3-1 and whether there will be enough goals coming from that department in which Leeds are keen to add another option. Photo: Stu Forster

