Leeds United's new strongest XI and bench as summer exits are announced and pair in talks

Published 25th May 2025

Leeds United’s best XI and bench has a very different to look to it from the one that ended the season.

Leeds United summer exits have been announced - and the club’s likely best XI and bench has a very different look to it from the one that finished the title-winning Championship campaign.

Leeds are heading back to the Premier League as Championship champions and the club submitted its retained list last weekend ahead of the new 2025-26 campaign.

Stand out news featured conformation that last season’s loan stars Manor Solomon and Joe Rothwell had returned to their parent clubs of Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth respectively.

Leeds also announced that midfielder Josuha Guilavogui would be leaving the club upon his contract expiring but that discussions were ongoing with Junior Firpo and Sam Byram - both of whom are out of contract this summer.

As such, the pair remain very much in the mix for a best XI and bench - unlike Solomon, Rothwell and Guilavogui - plus the young players leaving the club.

It all means a rather different likely best XI and bench - an idea of which we look at here.

Ended the season as first choice keeper and Leeds no 1 as things stand.

1. GK: Karl Darlow.

Ended the season as first choice keeper and Leeds no 1 as things stand.

Widely considered the best right back in the Championship from United's promotion winning season and now all set for another crack at the Prem.

2. RB: Jayden Bogle

Widely considered the best right back in the Championship from United's promotion winning season and now all set for another crack at the Prem.

Another set for another crack at the Premier League and a first go with Leeds.

3. CB: Joe Rodon

Another set for another crack at the Premier League and a first go with Leeds.

Struijk ended the season sidelined due to a foot fracture but the centre back pairing of Struijk and Rodon would have to be considered first choice despite midfielder Ethan Ampadu impressing when dropping back into defence.

4. CB: Pascal Struijk

Struijk ended the season sidelined due to a foot fracture but the centre back pairing of Struijk and Rodon would have to be considered first choice despite midfielder Ethan Ampadu impressing when dropping back into defence.

One of the major question marks. Clear first choice left back - but out of contract this summer. That said, he remains a Whites player and would start on the left side of defence as things stand.

5. LB: Junior Firpo

One of the major question marks. Clear first choice left back - but out of contract this summer. That said, he remains a Whites player and would start on the left side of defence as things stand.

The captain usually looks pretty good when dropping back into defence but centre midfield is the natural position, just a case of who partners him.

6. CM: Ethan Ampadu

The captain usually looks pretty good when dropping back into defence but centre midfield is the natural position, just a case of who partners him.

