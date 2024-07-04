Leeds United’s new best XI and bench after key transfer business, big decisions and fresh exit

Archie Gray only made his professional debut in last season’s first game of the new campaign for Leeds yet the teen went on to bag 3873 minutes of Championship football as part of a year that ended with heartbreaking defeat in the play-off final to Southampton.

Only four Leeds players bagged more minutes yet more heartache has now followed upon the 18-year-old’s £40m sale to Tottenham Hotspur upon United’s need to deal with Profit and Sustainability Rules. Gray, clearly, was a key part of boss Daniel Farke’s first team and one of the four players that bagged more minutes than Gray also departed at the end of the season as centre-back Joe Rodon finished his season-long loan spell and headed back to parent club Tottenham.

But as Gray signed for Spurs, Rodon went the other way, sealing a permanent £10m switch to Leeds on a four-year deal. Further transfer news this week has seen young midfielder Darko Gyabi return to Plymouth Argyle on another season-long loan. Gyabi played just a single minute for Leeds last season before leaving on loan.

But news emerged on Thursday afternoon that a player who featured far prominently last season was leaving the club in Jamie Shackleton who has now signed for Sheffield United upon his Leeds contract expiring. Shackleton made 11 appearances for Farke’s side including seven in the starting line-up.

Following the developments with Gray, Rodon and Shackleton, Farke’s strongest XI and bench will now have a very different look to it and here is our idea of the new best starting line-up and nine substitutes available to boss Farke who faces some big decisions.

2 . RB: Sam Byram Gray's departure leaves an obvious big gap at right back considering the number of outings he had in the position, even if the teen is naturally a midfielder. Shackleton was another option in the position. But Byram is the natural port of call fresh from signing a new deal although Leeds could clearly do with reinforcements in the position and Rasmus Kristensen is an option after last season's loan at Roma. Byram, though, clearly, as things stand.

3 . CB: Joe Rodon A huge signing and very likely for a snip of a fee at £10m, largely due to the fact that Rodon only had one year left on his contract at Spurs. A rock at the back during last season's loan spell.

4 . CB: Pascal Struijk Struijk has not featured since Boxing Day, after which he was sidelined with a groin injury which then required surgery. But the 24-year-old is now back in training and the hope would be that he and Rodon can form a formidable partnership at the back. Certainly should do.

5 . LB: Junior Firpo Clear first choice left back although another position in which Leeds could do with added strength considering that both Gray and Shackleton have played there.