All 20 Premier League clubs ranked from most profitable to least based on their transfer business from the 2017/18 season till now.

The 2021/22 Premier League season is officially over and it’s time once again for clubs to turn their attention to the summer transfer window - which opens next month.

While some clubs have over performed against a modest net spend, others have splashed the cash and perhaps not seen the results they would have hoped for.

Two of the current 20 clubs (which still includes Norwich City, Watford and Burnley who will play in the EFL Championship next season following their relegations) have actually made a net profit over the past five seasons.

However, the other 18 are firmly in the red with their income far outweighing their outgoings.

Leeds United avoided relegation on the last day of the season as Jesse Marsch guided the Yorkshire club to safety but, based on their net spend over the past five seasons, fans could perhaps have expected a far better league position.

The Whites have spent quite a bit more than the three teams who finished below them and more still than several other clubs who finished above them.

Here are all 20 Premier League clubs ranked by their net spend over the past five seasons (according to statistis from Transfermarkt), from most profitable to least:

1. Norwich City +£44.21m

2. Brentford +£51.77m

3. Watford - £17.25m

4. Burnley - £22.72m