Leeds United’s most valuable player ranked against best from each divisional rival and estimated 'fair' price

Lee Sobot
Leeds United writer

Published 18th May 2025, 18:28 BST

Experts have taken a strong view on Leeds United’s most valuable player.

Leeds United are heading back to the Premier League as Championship champions - and experts have taken on a strong view on their most valuable player.

Daniel Farke’s Whites edged out Burnley on goal difference to be crowned Championship champions as the Whites and Clarets both finished on a brilliant 100 points.

Leeds and Burnley finished ten points clear in the automatic promotion places ahead of third-placed Sheffield United who now face fourth-placed finishers Sunderland in the play-off final.

Sunderland themselves finished a huge 13 points clear of fifth-placed Coventry City as part of what looked like from being some way out as being a breakaway top four.

But is that reflected in the division’s most valuable player charts and who is seen as United’s most valuable player.

Here, via CIES Football Observatory, is a full rundown of their idea of each club’s most valuable player from bottom to top based on an estimated transfer value fair price.

Fair price: £2.6m-£3.2m.

1. 24th: Freddie Potts (Portsmouth - on loan from West Ham).

Fair price: £2.6m-£3.2m. | Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

Fair price: £2.7m-£3.3m.

2. 23rd: Tyler Goodrham (Oxford United)

Fair price: £2.7m-£3.3m. | Getty Images

Fair price: £2.7m-£3.3m.

3. 22nd: Michael Baidoo (Plymouth Argyle)

Fair price: £2.7m-£3.3m. | John Walton/PA Wire

Fair price: £2.9m-£3.6m.

4. 21st: Milutin Osmajic (Preston North End)

Fair price: £2.9m-£3.6m. | Getty Images

Fair price: £3.8m-£4.8m.

5. 20th: Sondre Langas (Derby County)

Fair price: £3.8m-£4.8m. | Getty Images

Fair price: £4.2m-£5.3m.

6. 19th: Yuki Ohashi (Blackburn Rovers)

Fair price: £4.2m-£5.3m. | Getty Images

