Leeds United are heading back to the Premier League as Championship champions - and experts have taken on a strong view on their most valuable player.

Daniel Farke’s Whites edged out Burnley on goal difference to be crowned Championship champions as the Whites and Clarets both finished on a brilliant 100 points.

Leeds and Burnley finished ten points clear in the automatic promotion places ahead of third-placed Sheffield United who now face fourth-placed finishers Sunderland in the play-off final.

Sunderland themselves finished a huge 13 points clear of fifth-placed Coventry City as part of what looked like from being some way out as being a breakaway top four.

But is that reflected in the division’s most valuable player charts and who is seen as United’s most valuable player.

Here, via CIES Football Observatory, is a full rundown of their idea of each club’s most valuable player from bottom to top based on an estimated transfer value fair price.