The Whites have already been linked with a number of summer deals - to varying degrees of believability.
For Leeds United, the approaching summer transfer window promises to present several key questions that will need answering.
Firstly, with the club still battling the looming threat of relegation, will they be looking to rebuild for a third consecutive year in the Premier League, or will they be preparing for an entirely unwanted return to the Championship?
The answer to that nervy problem will in turn play a huge role in two more integral questions - who will they be signing, and can they hang on to their best players?
With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at a number of the latest pieces of speculation involving Leeds’ expected transfer activity - both incoming and outgoing - and have tried to rate how likely each individual deal is to actually happen.
1. Jesse Lingard - 1/10
SkyBet currently price Leeds United at 25/1 to land the England international, but with the likes of Newcastle United and West Ham ahead of them, plus his lifelong affiliation to Manchester United this feels very, very unlikely.
2. Alexandre Lacazette - 2/10
Another player who looks destined for an exit this summer, the smart money is on Lacazette returning to Lyon - not moving to Elland Road as a 20/1 long shot.
3. Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 4/10
Unlikely? Yes. Impossible? Not entirely. Wan-Bissaka is being linked with an exit from Manchester United as new manager Erik ten Hag prepares to take the reins, and while a move to Elland Road looks speculative at 12/1, stranger things have happened. Just about.
4. Kalvin Phillips to Manchester United - 4/10
This would be completely unthinkable were it not for Leeds’ precarious relegation situation. The prospect of Phillips moving to Old Trafford will be a relatively dreadful one for most supporters around Elland Road, but the Reds are currently price at 3/1 and are bookies’ favourites. Still you would imagine that if Leeds stay up, or if another alternative arises, this probably won’t happen.