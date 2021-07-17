Leeds United's most expensive benchwarmer in 20/21 - and how they compare to Everton and Aston Villa

With packed fixture schedules and little in the way of recovery time, top tier competition is about so much more than a starting XI these days.

For the most part, Leeds United tend to buck that trend a little, and having used just 23 senior players over the course of last season's Premier League campaign, it’s clear that Marcelo Bielsa tends to prefer a tight-knit squad.

Even taking that into account, however, there were some players who – whether it be through injury or other reasons – were on the club’s books without making much of an on-field impact.

But which benchwarmer cost the Whites the most money for the least output last term?

New research from OLBG has discovered the Premier League players who were paid the most but played the least in 2020/21.

Click and scroll through their findings for each club below…

1. Burnley - Anthony Driscoll-Glennon Weekly wage: £900 Annual salary: £46,800 Minutes played: 0 Earning per minute played: £46,800

2. Wolves - Lewis Richards Weekly wage: £2,000 Annual salary: £104,000 Minutes played: 0 Earning per minute played: £104,000

3. Arsenal - Folarin Balogun Weekly wage: £2,300 Annual salary: £119,600 Minutes played: 0 Earning per minute played: £119,600

4. Sheffield United - Wes Foderingham Weekly wage: £6,000 Annual salary: £312,000 Minutes played: 0 Earning per minute played: £312,000