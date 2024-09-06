Leeds United's most depended on players as quintet stand out with pair left behind

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 6th Sep 2024, 17:32 BST
Leeds United are four games into the new Championship campaign and five men stand out when it comes to the club’s most depended on players.

The games arrived thick and fast during the opening month of the season although Leeds were spared from having one more fixture due to their 3-0 defeat at home to Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup second round. That prevented a second round assignment at the end of August, Leeds signing off the September international break having taken in four league games plus their Carabao Cup loss.

Whites boss Daniel Farke made eight changes to his team for the cup contest but the alterations have been minimal when it comes to his league side. Here, in ascending order, we run through the number of league minutes taken in by each Whites player so far this season with five players ever-present – three of those now facing up to international duty but a pair having the ‘advantage’ of being left behind.

Championship minutes played so far this season: 1.

1. 20th: Joe Gelhardt

Championship minutes played so far this season: 1. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Championship minutes played so far this season: 4.

2. 19th: Ao Tanaka

Championship minutes played so far this season: 4. Photo: Cameron Smith

Photo Sales
Championship minutes played so far this season: 8.

3. 18th: Sam Byram

Championship minutes played so far this season: 8. Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Championship minutes played so far this season: 16.

4. 17th: Largie Ramazani

Championship minutes played so far this season: 16. Photo: Cameron Smith

Photo Sales
Championship minutes played so far this season: 22.

5. 16th: Patrick Bamford

Championship minutes played so far this season: 22. Photo: Gary Oakley

Photo Sales
Championship minutes played so far this season: 51.

6. 15th: Joe Rothwell

Championship minutes played so far this season: 51. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Daniel FarkeMiddlesbrough
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice