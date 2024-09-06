Leeds United's most depended on players as quintet stand out with pair left behind

The games arrived thick and fast during the opening month of the season although Leeds were spared from having one more fixture due to their 3-0 defeat at home to Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup second round. That prevented a second round assignment at the end of August, Leeds signing off the September international break having taken in four league games plus their Carabao Cup loss.

Whites boss Daniel Farke made eight changes to his team for the cup contest but the alterations have been minimal when it comes to his league side. Here, in ascending order, we run through the number of league minutes taken in by each Whites player so far this season with five players ever-present – three of those now facing up to international duty but a pair having the ‘advantage’ of being left behind.