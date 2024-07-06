Leeds United's monster summer transfer window clearout, signing and expected next two to follow

Lee Sobot
Published 6th Jul 2024, 13:20 BST
Fresh transfer business has further increased the number of Leeds United deals this summer – and two more are quickly expected to follow.

Two more Leeds exits were announced ahead of the weekend as Sam Greenwood sealed a season-long loan move to Preston North End and Jamie Shackleton signed a permanent switch to Sheffield United upon leaving Leeds as his deal expired.

The moves for Shackleton and Greenwood took the number of Leeds departures this summer up to 18 – and two more are now very quickly expected to follow. Joe Rodon is the sole new signing but a big one upon a £10m switch from Tottenham Hotspur on a four-year deal. Here, here we run through United’s summer transfer business so far, finishing with the next two deals expected to go through.

There are still eight more weeks of the summer transfer window which closes at 11pm on Friday, August 30.

The most recent departure, sealing a season-long loan switch to fellow Championship side Preston North End.

1. OUT: Sam Greenwood (Loaned to Preston North End)

Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY

Joined Championship side Sheffield United upon his Leeds contract expiring after talks about extending his stay.

2. OUT: Jamie Shackleton (free transfer to Sheffield United)

Photo: Jess Hornby

Sealed another season-long loan to Plymouth at the start of last week.

3. OUT: Darko Gyabi (loaned to Plymouth Argyle)

Photo: David Rogers

Released upon his contract expiring and signed for Middlesbrough on a free transfer.

4. OUT: Luke Ayling (released, joined Middlesbrough)

Photo: Alex Pantling

Loan move to Eintracht Frankfurt made permanent, announced in January, completed in the summer.

5. OUT: Robin Koch (sold to Eintracht Frankfurt)

Photo: Christian Kaspar-Bartke

Loan move to Real Betis made permanent.

6. OUT: Marc Roca (Sold to Real Betis)

Photo: Fran Santiago

