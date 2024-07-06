Leeds United's monster summer transfer window clearout, signing and expected next two to follow

Two more Leeds exits were announced ahead of the weekend as Sam Greenwood sealed a season-long loan move to Preston North End and Jamie Shackleton signed a permanent switch to Sheffield United upon leaving Leeds as his deal expired.
The moves for Shackleton and Greenwood took the number of Leeds departures this summer up to 18 – and two more are now very quickly expected to follow. Joe Rodon is the sole new signing but a big one upon a £10m switch from Tottenham Hotspur on a four-year deal. Here, here we run through United’s summer transfer business so far, finishing with the next two deals expected to go through.
There are still eight more weeks of the summer transfer window which closes at 11pm on Friday, August 30.
