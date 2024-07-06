Leeds United's monster summer transfer window clearout, signing and expected next two to follow

Two more Leeds exits were announced ahead of the weekend as Sam Greenwood sealed a season-long loan move to Preston North End and Jamie Shackleton signed a permanent switch to Sheffield United upon leaving Leeds as his deal expired.

The moves for Shackleton and Greenwood took the number of Leeds departures this summer up to 18 – and two more are now very quickly expected to follow. Joe Rodon is the sole new signing but a big one upon a £10m switch from Tottenham Hotspur on a four-year deal. Here, here we run through United’s summer transfer business so far, finishing with the next two deals expected to go through.