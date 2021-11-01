Leeds United's Mateusz Klich handed Poland call-up ahead of Qatar 2022 qualifiers

Poland will travel to Andorra for the first qualifier, which kicks off at 7.45pm GMT on Friday November 12, before hosting Hungary on Monday November 15 for the second and final qualifier of this round, also kicking off at 7.45pm GMT.

Sousa's side are currently second in Group I, three points behind table-topping England.

Klich boasts 36 senior caps for his national team. Though he missed out on international duty in September to Covid-19, Klich made a key contribution in Poland's October qualifiers, playing a half in each game against San Marino and Albania, and assisting the deciding goal for Poland in the latter fixture.

Leeds United's Mateusz Klich. Pic: Michael Regan.