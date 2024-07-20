Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mateo Joseph will be looking to play an important role at Elland Road this season

Mateo Joseph has ambitions of being able to follow in the footsteps of Pablo Hernandez and Rodrigo at Leeds United after taking the number 19 shirt. Joseph made his first appearance of the summer on Friday night as he was part of the Leeds side that took on Harrogate Town in a pre-season friendly at Wetherby Road.

The forward wore the number 49 shirt for Leeds last season , reflecting his status as a fresh academy graduate. He was wearing 19 in North Yorkshire, though, and while it's hard to read too much into squad numbers, the new number seems to give us an idea of his place within Daniel Farke's plans.

The Spain Under-21 international succeeded in forcing his way into Farke's thoughts last season, making his first appearance of the campaign in December and going on to make 26 appearances in all competitions, with all but two of those coming off the bench. He scored three goals, including a brace in the FA Cup defeat at Chelsea and an effort against Watford in the league.

As such, he has high hopes of kicking on and taking the next step in his career with the Whites and he has taken to social media to underline his excitement for the upcoming campaign.

"19 looking good so far," the forward, who joined Leeds in January 2022 tweeted. "A number that has seen legends, hope to live it up to their legacy."

The number 19 belonged to Sam Greenwood last season, but his loan move to Preston North End has seen him surrender that shirt. It was worn by Rodrigo, who bagged 15 goals in his final season with the club back in 2022-23. Prior to that it was owned by Pablo Hernandez for five seasons.

The Spaniard may also be aware that Lionel Messi wore the number 19 at Barcelona for a couple of seasons before taking the 10 jersey at Camp Nou.