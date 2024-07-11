The window opened on Friday, June 14 and clubs still have until 11pm on Friday, August 30 to conclude summer transfer business. But Leeds have already waved goodbye to nearly two team’s worth of players ahead of the bid for promotion from the Championship at the second attempt.

Spanish international defender Diego Llorente was the club’s most recent departure, the centre-back sealing a permanent switch to Real Betis on Tuesday for a deal worth in excess of €3million. His exit followed news of United’s second signing of the summer via the arrival of experienced goalkeeper Alex Cairns from Salford City.

With seven more weeks of the summer window still remaining, here we run through United’s full list of business so far and money accrued from player sales.

1 . OUT: Diego Llorente (sold to Real Betis) Llorente's time at Leeds is over following a permanent switch to Real Betis. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

2 . OUT: Sam Greenwood (loaned to Preston North End) Greenwood has sealed a season-long loan switch to fellow Championship side Preston North End. Photo: STEVE BARDENS Photo Sales

3 . OUT: Jamie Shackleton (free transfer to Sheffield United) Joined Championship side Sheffield United upon his Leeds contract expiring after talks about extending his stay. Photo: Jess Hornby Photo Sales

4 . OUT: Darko Gyabi (loaned to Plymouth Argyle) Sealed another season-long loan to Plymouth at the start of last week. Photo: David Rogers Photo Sales

5 . OUT: Luke Ayling (released, joined Middlesbrough) Released upon his contract expiring and signed for Middlesbrough on a free transfer. Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales