Leeds United's massive summer transfer window restructure, sale fees and signings

Lee Sobot
Leeds United writer

Published 11th Jul 2024, 17:42 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2024, 17:57 BST
The summer transfer window is still in its relative infancy but the scale of Leeds United’s squad restructure is already very clear.

The window opened on Friday, June 14 and clubs still have until 11pm on Friday, August 30 to conclude summer transfer business. But Leeds have already waved goodbye to nearly two team’s worth of players ahead of the bid for promotion from the Championship at the second attempt.

Spanish international defender Diego Llorente was the club’s most recent departure, the centre-back sealing a permanent switch to Real Betis on Tuesday for a deal worth in excess of €3million. His exit followed news of United’s second signing of the summer via the arrival of experienced goalkeeper Alex Cairns from Salford City.

With seven more weeks of the summer window still remaining, here we run through United’s full list of business so far and money accrued from player sales.

Llorente's time at Leeds is over following a permanent switch to Real Betis.

1. OUT: Diego Llorente (sold to Real Betis)

Llorente's time at Leeds is over following a permanent switch to Real Betis. Photo: Michael Regan

Greenwood has sealed a season-long loan switch to fellow Championship side Preston North End.

2. OUT: Sam Greenwood (loaned to Preston North End)

Greenwood has sealed a season-long loan switch to fellow Championship side Preston North End. Photo: STEVE BARDENS

Joined Championship side Sheffield United upon his Leeds contract expiring after talks about extending his stay.

3. OUT: Jamie Shackleton (free transfer to Sheffield United)

Joined Championship side Sheffield United upon his Leeds contract expiring after talks about extending his stay. Photo: Jess Hornby

Sealed another season-long loan to Plymouth at the start of last week.

4. OUT: Darko Gyabi (loaned to Plymouth Argyle)

Sealed another season-long loan to Plymouth at the start of last week. Photo: David Rogers

Released upon his contract expiring and signed for Middlesbrough on a free transfer.

5. OUT: Luke Ayling (released, joined Middlesbrough)

Released upon his contract expiring and signed for Middlesbrough on a free transfer. Photo: Alex Pantling

Loan move to Eintracht Frankfurt made permanent, announced in January, completed in the summer.

6. OUT: Robin Koch (sold to Eintracht Frankfurt)

Loan move to Eintracht Frankfurt made permanent, announced in January, completed in the summer. Photo: Christian Kaspar-Bartke

