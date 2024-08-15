Brighton had already seen bids of £29m and £35m rejected this summer for Leeds star Georginio Rutter but the Frenchman’s contract featured a £40m release clause which became active upon United’s relegation back to the Championship at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

The clause had a Wednesday evening midnight deadline but Brighton activated the clause in time with a third £40m bid which left any prospective move in Rutter’s hands. Sky Sports Germany are now reporting that Rutter has agreed to join Brighton with immediate effect, that a verbal agreement is done with details to be clarified later today. The player’s medical, they report, could follow in the next 72 hours.

The summer transfer window opened on Friday, June 14, by which point Leeds had already released details of their new season retained list which in itself featured 11 departures. But a steady stream of further exits since including the exits of two stars now has Leeds nearing three team’s worth of players leaving the club.

The summer transfer window will close at 11pm on Thursday, August 30 but here we run through the full list of 26 exits which is expected to become 27 and then 28, four arrivals and two men returning, plus where released players have now ended up.

OUT: Archie Gray (sold to Tottenham Hotspur) Where the pain really began, the 18-year-old star Academy graduate sealing a £40m switch to Tottenham Hotspur.

OUT: Crysencio Summerville (sold to West Ham) The other big one - so far anyway - last season's Championship player of the year sealing a switch to West Ham United for around £25m.

OUT: Charlie Allen (released, re-joined Linfield) The most recent piece of confirmed activity, Allen released upon his contract expiring and then re-joining Northern Irish side Linfield on a two-year deal.

OUT: Rasmus Kristensen (loaned to Eintracht Frankfurt) Danish international right back Kristensen left again to join Eintracht Frankfurt on a season-long loan.

OUT: Glen Kamara (sold to Rennes) Probably the third biggest exit sale so far, Kamara sealing a permanent switch to Rennes for around £8m, Leeds almost doubling their money on the fee paid to sign Kamara from Rangers.