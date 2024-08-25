Leeds United's massive squad changes in full after fresh signing and next expected out

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 25th Aug 2024, 19:07 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2024, 19:26 BST
Another new face has checked in at Leeds United, taking the tally to a staggering 31 ins or outs this summer.

Leeds announced on Thursday evening the £10m signing of 23-year-old Belgian winger from Spanish outfit UD Almeria ahead of Friday night’s Championship cash at Sheffield Wednesday in which Daniel Farke’s side recorded a 2-0 success.

Leeds will take in their final game of the international break next Saturday afternoon with the visit of Hull City who are expected to be responsible for another Whites ‘out’ by signing Liam Cooper. Leeds, meanwhile, are still on the hunt for further signings ahead of Friday night’s 11pm deadline and Israel international attacker Manor Solomon was undergoing a medical this weekend ahead of loan switch from Tottenham Hotspur.

With more deals still expected, the tally of ins and outs has already soared over 30 and here we run through all of the club’s summer transfer business so far.

1. IN: Largie Ramazani

2. OUT: Archie Gray (sold to Tottenham Hotspur)

3. OUT: Crysencio Summerville (sold to West Ham)

4. OUT: Charlie Allen (released, re-joined Linfield)

5. OUT: Rasmus Kristensen (loaned to Eintracht Frankfurt)

6. OUT: Glen Kamara (sold to Rennes)

