Leeds United's massive squad changes in full after fresh signing and next expected out

Leeds announced on Thursday evening the £10m signing of 23-year-old Belgian winger from Spanish outfit UD Almeria ahead of Friday night’s Championship cash at Sheffield Wednesday in which Daniel Farke’s side recorded a 2-0 success.
Leeds will take in their final game of the international break next Saturday afternoon with the visit of Hull City who are expected to be responsible for another Whites ‘out’ by signing Liam Cooper. Leeds, meanwhile, are still on the hunt for further signings ahead of Friday night’s 11pm deadline and Israel international attacker Manor Solomon was undergoing a medical this weekend ahead of loan switch from Tottenham Hotspur.
With more deals still expected, the tally of ins and outs has already soared over 30 and here we run through all of the club’s summer transfer business so far.
1. IN: Largie Ramazani
The latest piece of business, 23-year-old Belgian winger Ramazani joining Leeds for £10m from Almeria. Photo: LUFC
2. OUT: Archie Gray (sold to Tottenham Hotspur)
The summer's first big out, the 18-year-old star Academy graduate sealing a £40m switch to Tottenham Hotspur. Photo: George Wood
3. OUT: Crysencio Summerville (sold to West Ham)
The other big one - so far anyway - last season's Championship player of the year sealing a switch to West Ham United for around £25m. Photo: Angel Martinez
4. OUT: Charlie Allen (released, re-joined Linfield)
The most recent piece of confirmed activity, Allen released upon his contract expiring and then re-joining Northern Irish side Linfield on a two-year deal. Photo: George Wood
5. OUT: Rasmus Kristensen (loaned to Eintracht Frankfurt)
Danish international right back Kristensen left again to join Eintracht Frankfurt on a season-long loan. Photo: Naomi Baker
6. OUT: Glen Kamara (sold to Rennes)
Probably the third biggest exit sale so far, Kamara sealing a permanent switch to Rennes for around £8m, Leeds almost doubling their money on the fee paid to sign Kamara from Rangers. Photo: Richard Sellers
