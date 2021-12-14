Leeds United's mammoth odds to beat Manchester City with twelve home players heading first scorer market

Marcelo Bielsa's Whites were hovering around the 11-1 marker for Saturday's clash at Stamford Bridge but are now as big as 20-1 to take all three points from tonight's fixture at City.

Pep Guardiola's defending champions and title favourites are no bigger than 1-6 but are as short as 1-8 with some firms.

Even the draw is as big as 43-5 and the first 12 players in the first scorer market represent the hosts, Phil Foden favourite at 5-1, followed by Raheem Sterling at 26-5 and then both Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus who are both 27-5.

CHIEF THREAT: Manchester City's England international star Phil Foden is just about favourite to score first in Tuesday night's Premier League clash against Leeds United at the Etihad. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

Both Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish are slightly bigger odds at 34-5 each, just ahead of the Premier League's double player of the month Bernardo Silva at 15-2.

Youngsters Cole Palmer and James McAtee are next at 38-5 each, followed by both Ilkay Gundogan and Samuel Edozie who are both 8s.

There is then a gap in the market to City's Joao Cancelo at 17s and only then is the first Whites player introduced, Raphinha on offer at 19-1 to get the games first goal, just as he did at Stamford Bridge.

But Leeds were eventually edged out 3-2 and this time it is a 2-0 win for City that is rated the most likely outcome, favourite in the correct score betting at 7-1.

