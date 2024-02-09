Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United take on Rotherham United on Saturday afternoon as they look to maintain their unbeaten start to 2024. Daniel Farke's side know that a win would be enough to take them back into the top two should results elsewhere go their way.

Here, we've rounded up some of the biggest stories ahead of Saturday's contest at Elland Road.

Sinisterra latest

Luis Sinisterra's permanent move to Bournemouth could be made official as early as today, according to Fabrizio Romano. The transfer journalist has claimed that both Leeds United and Bournemouth have completed the paperwork to make the £20m move happen and it looks like the two clubs could be in a position to announce the deal before the weekend.

Sinisterra has been on loan at Bournemouth since the closing days of the summer transfer window and he has managed to make an impression on Andoni Iraola, having scored three goals in 17 appearances for the club.

However, according to Voetbal International, it seems the sell-on clause that Feyenoord hold will not be applicable. The Rotterdam outfit were due to receive a portion of the profit Leeds received by selling him, but as Leeds are actually making a slight loss, having signed him in 2022 for £21m, they will not be receiving the windfall they would have hoped for. The report claims Feyenoord will still receive a 'solidarity contribution', though.

Poveda move 'makes sense'

Ian Poveda's move to Sheffield Wednesday in the January transfer window was the right logical move for the winger. That's according to former Leeds United player Ben Parker, who suggests Poveda might end up making his loan move from Elland Road permanent in the summer.

Poveda made just seven Championship appearances for the Whites this season prior to joining Wednesday and he'll be keen to kick on and establish himself at Hillsborough.