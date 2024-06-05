Leeds United's long-term Joe Rodon transfer stance amid Daniel Farke 'no doubt' claim

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tottenham’s Joe Rodon spent the season on loan with Leeds United but now faces an uncertain summer

There's no doubt about it, Joe Rodon was one of Leeds United's stand out performers this term. The defender hardly put a foot wrong in the Whites' backline with his consistent and steady displays being something Daniel Farke and Rodon's teammates could depend upon at pivotal stages of the campaign.

However, the club's failure to win promotion to the Premier League raises doubts about their ability to secure the Welshman's services permanently this summer. The hope was that promotion would be swiftly followed by a deal being struck with Rodon's parent club Tottenham Hotspur, securing the centre-back's long-term future ahead of those outfits said to have been watching his performances in white with interest.

Ultimately, United's loss to Southampton at Wembley Stadium, raises questions about the summer transfer window that are yet to be answered. What's clear, though, is that United would be keen to re-sign Rodon in one capacity or another, should they be given the opportunity to do so.

Farke said as much when discussing Rodon's long-term future with members of the Whites' press pack in January.

"There is no doubt we are more than happy with Joe," the manager said. "He is growing into this club more and more, a leader role, you see how much it means to him to wear this white shirt.

“He is just happy to be here. He is crucial. We are more than happy. We would like him to stay for a bit longer, but right now it is not an urgent topic. We're a bit depending on what the other parties think about this topic.

"We'll definitely try behind the scenes to do our stuff. You know how much I like and value Joe and his importance for the team."

Joining the club after the start of the Championship campaign, Rodon made his debut for the Whites off the bench in the loss to Birmingham City in the club's first away fixture. A full debut came a few days later against West Bromwich Albion at Elland Road and he did enough to make a strong early impression.

The red card he was shown at Hull City represents the only real blemish on his Whites' record but remarkably the Wales international went on to follow that up by starting every game from the beginning of October to the Championship play-off final at the end of May, including four outings in the FA Cup.

Rodon spent the first half of the campaign playing alongside and building up a strong understanding with Pascal Struijk in the heart of Leeds' defence, but the turn of the year saw Rodon and his compatriot Ethan Ampadu develop an on-pitch bond at the back that helped Leeds to keep 11 clean sheets in all competitions over the first three months of 2024.