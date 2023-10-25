Leeds United are currently overseeing their final preparations for Wednesday night’s trip to Stoke City as Daniel Farke’s men look to hand a further boost to their hopes of making an immediate return to the Premier League. Not for the first time this season, the Whites will face a trial by television after the game against the Potters was selected for live broadcast by Sky Sports. Indeed, supporters will be able to watch five of their side’s next nine league fixtures on Sky Sports’ various channels as Farke and his side continue to catch the eye in the second tier this season.