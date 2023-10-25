Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United’s live Sky Sports fixtures compared to Sunderland, Ipswich, Leicester and Championship rivals

Leeds United’s promotion push has captured the attention of broadcasters as they battle for a return to the Premier League.

By Mark Carruthers
Published 25th Oct 2023, 17:12 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2023, 17:24 BST

Leeds United are currently overseeing their final preparations for Wednesday night’s trip to Stoke City as Daniel Farke’s men look to hand a further boost to their hopes of making an immediate return to the Premier League. Not for the first time this season, the Whites will face a trial by television after the game against the Potters was selected for live broadcast by Sky Sports. Indeed, supporters will be able to watch five of their side’s next nine league fixtures on Sky Sports’ various channels as Farke and his side continue to catch the eye in the second tier this season.

With many twists and turns yet to come in the race for promotion, it should be no surprise to see Leeds fixtures capturing the attention of broadcasters as they make their selections for live coverage over the first half of the season - but how do the Whites compare to their Championship rivals when it comes to the number of their games which are selected for live broadcast? Take a look...

Huddersfield have had one game picked for television broadcast by Sky Sports during the 2023-24 Championship season so far.

Swansea City have had one game picked for television broadcast by Sky Sports during the 2023-24 Championship season so far.

Plymouth have had one game picked for television broadcast by Sky Sports during the 2023-24 Championship season so far.

The Robins have had one game picked for television broadcast by Sky Sports during the 2023-24 Championship season so far.

Sheffield Wednesday have had two games picked for television broadcast by Sky Sports during the 2023-24 Championship season so far.

