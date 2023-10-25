Leeds United’s live Sky Sports fixtures compared to Sunderland, Ipswich, Leicester and Championship rivals
Leeds United’s promotion push has captured the attention of broadcasters as they battle for a return to the Premier League.
Leeds United are currently overseeing their final preparations for Wednesday night’s trip to Stoke City as Daniel Farke’s men look to hand a further boost to their hopes of making an immediate return to the Premier League. Not for the first time this season, the Whites will face a trial by television after the game against the Potters was selected for live broadcast by Sky Sports. Indeed, supporters will be able to watch five of their side’s next nine league fixtures on Sky Sports’ various channels as Farke and his side continue to catch the eye in the second tier this season.
With many twists and turns yet to come in the race for promotion, it should be no surprise to see Leeds fixtures capturing the attention of broadcasters as they make their selections for live coverage over the first half of the season - but how do the Whites compare to their Championship rivals when it comes to the number of their games which are selected for live broadcast? Take a look...