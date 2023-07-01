Leeds United’s likely starting XI for season opener if transfer rumours prove true
A look at the possible Leeds United starting XI for the opening day of the Championship season.
Leeds United are already hard at work preparing for the new season following relegation from the Premier League.
Up to this point, the club chiefs have been leading the preparations for the new campaign, but with Daniel Farke looking likely to arrive as new boss any moment, the Leeds players will return to base on Monday to begin fitness work ahead of what will surely be a bruising Championship season. Leeds will be expected to compete for promotion, but there will likely be a big turnaround this summer with exits and incomings expected.
With that in mind, we have put together Leeds’ likely starting XI for the opening day of the Championship season, taking into account some of the recent rumours.