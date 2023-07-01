Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United’s likely starting XI for season opener if transfer rumours prove true

A look at the possible Leeds United starting XI for the opening day of the Championship season.

By Jamie Kemble
Published 1st Jul 2023, 10:28 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2023, 10:59 BST

Leeds United are already hard at work preparing for the new season following relegation from the Premier League.

Up to this point, the club chiefs have been leading the preparations for the new campaign, but with Daniel Farke looking likely to arrive as new boss any moment, the Leeds players will return to base on Monday to begin fitness work ahead of what will surely be a bruising Championship season. Leeds will be expected to compete for promotion, but there will likely be a big turnaround this summer with exits and incomings expected.

With that in mind, we have put together Leeds’ likely starting XI for the opening day of the Championship season, taking into account some of the recent rumours.

1. Karl Darlow

Illan Meslier could be on his way out this summer, and Newcastle stopper Darlow has been linked with a move to Elland Road.

2. RB - Luke Ayling

Ayling has experience at Championship level, and with Cody Drameh’s future uncertain, he may be the most likely starter.

3. Charlie Cresswell

Cresswell had a great season on loan with Millwall last season and he has shown the quality he can offer at Championship level.

4. CB - Liam Cooper

Cooper looks likely to stay ahead of next season, and he will be a big help at the back.

