Liam Cooper is determined to see Scotland snap out of their slump in form as they prepare for this summer's Euro 2024 campaign. The Leeds United club captain was in action for his country on Tuesday night as Steve Clarke's side lost 1-0 to Northern Ireland at Hampden Park thanks to a first half goal from Liverpool's Conor Bradley.

The result ensures Scotland, who are due to open up this summer's tournament against hosts Germany, have failed to win any of their last seven games, with a 4-0 loss against the Netherlands in Amsterdam coming last week, too. The Tartan Army beat the likes of Spain and Norway on the way to qualifying for the Euros, but their recent form has alarm bells ringing.

As such, Cooper, who after Wales' loss on penalties last night could be Leeds' only representative at the Euros from Daniel Farke's current squad, has issued something of a rallying cry as he strives to help Scotland build positive momentum once more.

"Not the camp we wanted," Cooper, who now has 18 caps for Scotland, told Viaplay after the game. "Obviously a disappointing result tonight and we've got to be ready come June. I'd rather get those performances out of the way now and I don't think we've become a bad team overnight but we've got to improve, I'm sure we will and come May when we meet back up together we have to be ready to go. This game waits for nobody.

"We've got to stop conceding goals, we've prided ourselves on that during the qualifying campaign. I think that's 19 goals now in seven games, the gaffer has been on to us all week about that's not us and that's not the team we want to be. We've got to step up to the plate, we've got to take responsibility on the pitch. We have a lot of leaders and you're never too far from turning it around. You don't become a bad team overnight and we have to get back to ourselves and quickly.