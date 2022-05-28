Leeds United escaped a premature return to the second tier of English football by the skin of their teeth last weekend, defeating Brentford on the final day to secure safety.

The Whites' Premier League membership has been extended for another 12 months, but lessons must be learned if they are to avoid a similar outcome to 2021/22.

ATTACK: Leeds' attacking options would be limited if Patrick Bamford or Joe Gelhardt sustained an injury next season (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Granted, the bad luck Leeds suffered with several simultaneous injuries throughout the campaign is unlikely to be repeated but a bigger squad could mitigate the issues United faced.

This means Leeds' director of football Victor Orta must not delay in his attempts to furnish the playing squad with extra bodies capable of competing in the top flight, and with attributes that complement head coach Jesse Marsch's playing style.

Brenden Aaronson has already arrived and will officially become a Leeds player on July 1, having signed a five-year deal at Elland Road worth £25 million.

The 21-year-old USMNT international has worked with Marsch previously and adds tenacity, guile and creativity to the midfield.

The club cannot rest on their laurels, however, and Leeds supporters have made it clear which position they next wish to see strengthened.

In a poll ran by the YEP, over half of the 1,615 respondents declared a new centre-forward should be the Whites' next target.

53% of those polled voted in favour of a new striker being unveiled at Elland Road, while 24% opted for a new midfielder and 21% prioritised a full-back.

This is despite the favourable reputation both Patrick Bamford and Joe Gelhardt share among the club's fanbase.

Both strikers differ in style and stature but have wooed Leeds supporters with their exploits in front of goal over the past couple of seasons.