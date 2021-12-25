The Whites have seen their Boxing Day trip to face Liverpool at Anfield postponed after a outbreak of five fresh Covid cases inside the West Yorkshire camp.

Diego Llorente was already self-isolating though the Whites were still missing nine other players in last weekend's 4-1 defeat to Arsenal.

Away from the Covid issues that are currently plaguing the Premier League as a whole, we take a look at those players with injuries in LS11 currently in the Thorp Arch treatment room.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United's Jamie Shackleton limps off against Manchester City. Pic: Getty

Here is the latest Whites injury list in full and what we know about the ongoing problems before Leeds next take to the pitch....

Kalvin Phillips - injury/shoulder

A hammer blow to Leeds in recent week.

His absence in midfield leaves a gaping hole that has been filled by a resurgent Adam Forshaw.

Phillips suffered a hamstring injury against Brentford a few weeks ago and is expected to be out well into the new year after reportedly undergoing surgery.

The Yorkshire Pirlo also has a long-standing shoulder injury which he picked up at the end of last season and may seek treatment for that too.

Liam Cooper - hamstring

Another victim of the Brentford fixture in LS11.

Cooper was forced to leave the field of play and headed straight down the tunnel holding his hamstring in the first half of the 2-2 draw.

He later reappeared to take in the rest of the match in the Elland Road stands though looks to be out until late January at the very earliest.

Patrick Bamford - hamstring

It was a stunning return for last season's top goalscorer before he swiftly departed again.

Bamford scored an injury-time leveller against Brentford at Elland Road after a three month absence due to a foot injury but picked up a hamstring problem against the Bees.

Leeds are hopeful his injury isn't as long as Phillips or Cooper's, which would see him play a role sooner rather than later.

Pascal Struijk - foot

Recovered from a hip injury only to suffer a freak foot issue at Thorp Arch.

Struijk suffered a rare foot injury in training when two bones collided which head coach Bielsa said he had never seen before.

He is being assessed daily due to the pain this has caused the defender.

Rodrigo - heel

The Spain international had been battling a heel problem for a number of weeks.

Leeds, though, recently opted for rest to try and solve the problem. Another who will be being assessed daily to see how the management of pain is going.

Jamie Shackleton - Achilles tendon

Shackleton limped off during the recent defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad.

No timeframe on his return as yet but it didn't look or sound positive for Bielsa as he departed across the Pennines.

Dan James - adductor

A few weeks at the very least for a muscular problem.

He was withdrawn at half-time against Man City and, along with Shackleton, is among the latest to be sidelined. Leeds are hopeful his return will come sooner rather than later.

Jack Harrison - knock

Limped off against Arsenal but his issue only appeared to be a knock to his hip.

Bielsa confirmed as much post-match, which should see him involved in United's next outing barring he hasn't aggravated the problem.

"It's just a big knock, a very painful one just below his hip," Bielsa said. "It's just knocks that prevent you from continuing to play, but they're not injuries that take long to recover from."

Charlie Cresswell - shoulder

Expected to now be out for a prolonged period of time after dislocating his shoulder in training.

Was due to start against the Gunners before the incident where a team-mate fell on him at Thorp Arch in the days leading up to the game.

"In the penultimate training session Cresswell, he sustained an injury to his clavicle," Bielsa said.