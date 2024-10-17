Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United winger Largie Ramazani says he would gather his team-mates to walk off if faced with racial discrimination on the football pitch.

The winger was speaking at a Black History Month event hosted by the Leeds United Foundation for youngsters in their KICKS programme and Outwood Academy Hemsworth students involved in a Secondary School Hub.

Ramazani and club legend Lucas Radebe were guests of honour for the workshop, which encouraged the children to report discrimination to adults in their lives and stand up for one another regardless of background or ethnicity.

Earlier in the day Radebe had addressed the Leeds United academy players at Thorp Arch to tell of his experience of apartheid while growing up in South Africa, before both he and Ramazani arrived at Elland Road for the Foundation event.

A presentation on their respective careers and Leeds United stories was followed by a brief talk on discrimination and then kids were invited to ask questions. When Ramazani was asked what he would do if facing discrimination on the pitch, he said he would gather his team to walk off and added that he would stand up for himself to make it clear he would not accept such treatment.

"I think today is a beautiful day," he said after posing for photos with the youngsters. "We've done a little presentation about Black History Month, and I think it's a powerful message that the young kids know about it. They're quite smart, they know a lot about it. It was impressive."

Radebe was also struck by the importance of events that educate youngsters on racism. He said: "It's very encouraging for me to see that the young kids are just taking up the message and making an impact into their communities, which is, for me, very, very impressive. And I think it makes my day full of joy and encouragement. I can see that there's traction now, and it makes a huge difference."