Leeds United's key Championship promotion rivals Ipswich Town have signed Wales international striker Kieffer Moore from Bournemouth on loan for the rest of the campaign.

Kieran McKenna's second-placed side were in the market for another striker following George Hirst's hamstring injury and Moore now returns to Ipswich whom the forward first joined from Forest Green Rovers back in January 2017.

Now an experienced Wales international, the 31-year-old six-foot-five striker could make his Ipswich debut in Saturday's Championship clash at Preston North End.

Speaking to Ipswich Town's official website via TownTV, Moore said: ""It’s great to finally get it over the line because it’s been a long time coming during the window.

“I remember my first spell here and I’ve gone away and worked very hard on myself during that time, so I’m delighted to be back and can’t wait to get going.

“I was really excited when I spoke to everyone here and now I just want to meet the group, get out on the pitch and contribute.”

Boss McKenna beamed: "We are delighted to have signed a striker with strong Championship pedigree, as well as experience in the Premier League and at international level.