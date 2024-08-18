Leeds United's key deadlines as chief declares summer transfer window requirements and positions

Whites boss Daniel Farke has clearly declared Leeds United’s needs – and the deadline is fast approaching for the last chance to act.

Two huge stars have departed the Whites this summer in Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville and a third in Georginio Rutter is closing in on a move to Brighton who activated a £40m release clause in his contract. Speaking ahead of the weekend’s Championship trip to West Brom, Whites boss Daniel Farke admitted Rutter was now expected to sign for Brighton and clearly spelled out what Leeds needed in the remaining days of the summer transfer window.

As part of a summer which has also seen Glen Kamara sold to Rennes, Farke admitted at Thursday’s pre-Baggies press conference that Leeds needed extra full-back cover, another midfielder, a replacement for Summerville and an offensive player that has 'the full package' of goals and assists to replace Rutter.

Leeds, though, now have less than two weeks in which to do it – after which there will be another four month wait for the next opportunity to do so again. The summer transfer window remains open but not for much longer and here we run through the key dates on that front and for the season as a whole including four international breaks.

Friday, August 30 (11pm).

1. Summer window transfer deadline

Friday, August 30 (11pm). Photo: Nigel French

September 2-10.

2. September international break

September 2-10. Photo: Richard Heathcote

October 7-15.

3. October international break.

October 7-15. Photo: Richard Heathcote

November 11-19.

4. November international break

November 11-19. Photo: ATTILA KISBENEDEK

Wednesday, January 1

5. January transfer window opens

Wednesday, January 1 Photo: Lachlan Cunningham

Monday, February 3 (11pm).

6. January transfer window deadline

Monday, February 3 (11pm). Photo: Adam Davy

