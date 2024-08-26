Leeds United's key dates as transfer deadline looms before international break

Daniel Farke’s Whites headed for Friday night’s clash at Sheffield Wednesday still seeking a first victory of the new campaign but recorded it in impressive fashion via a dominant 2-0 success. The triumph arrived on the back of Leeds landing their fifth signing of the summer via the arrival of 23-year-old Belgian midfielder Largie Ramazani from Almeria for £10m. As the clock ticked down towards transfer deadline day, Farke had declared United’s need to sign two new attacking players, another centre midfielder and further full-back cover. Ramazini ticks one of those boxes and Leeds now have just five more days to finish their squad for the first half of the campaign. Here, we run through the key dates for the 2024-25 campaign starting with transfer deadline day.