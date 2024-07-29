Leeds United's key Championship rivals reportedly set eight-figure price tag as clubs eye star
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leeds United’s new Championship rivals Luton Town reportedly want at least £10m for an in-demand star man.
Luton are back in the country’s second tier following last season’s relegation from the Premier League and the Hatters are the general third favourites for the title behind Leeds and Burnley.
Attacking midfielder Tahith Chong was one of the club’s best performers in last season’s top-flight campaign and the 24-year-old former Manchester United player is reportedly wanted by a host of clubs, including several from the Premier League.
Luton, though, according to transfer journalist Florian Plettenburg reportedly value Chong at around £10m and no decisions have yet been made about his future. The Dutchman is contracted at the Hatters until 2027.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.