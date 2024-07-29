Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United’s new Championship rivals Luton Town reportedly want at least £10m for an in-demand star man.

Luton are back in the country’s second tier following last season’s relegation from the Premier League and the Hatters are the general third favourites for the title behind Leeds and Burnley.

Attacking midfielder Tahith Chong was one of the club’s best performers in last season’s top-flight campaign and the 24-year-old former Manchester United player is reportedly wanted by a host of clubs, including several from the Premier League.