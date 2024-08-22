Leeds United's key Championship rivals lose star in £25m Premier League transfer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Leeds United’s expected key Championship rivals have lost the services of a star man in a £25m Premier League switch.

Recently relegated Burnley have usurped Leeds as title favourites following their perfect start to the new season which has seen a 4-1 win at Luton Town followed by a 5-0 romp at home to Cardiff City. Burnley, though, have now lost the services of Norwegian international midfielder Sander Berge who has sealed a £25m transfer to Premier League side Fulham.

Berge, 26, joined the Clarets from Sheffield United last August and the midfielder made 37 appearances in last season’s Premier League campaign which ended in relegation for the Turf Moor side. Berge, though, has now signed a five-year-deal with the Cottagers who have the option to extend by a further 12 months.

Speaking to Fulham’s official website, Berge said: “It feels fantastic. It’s been a little bit back and forth the last few weeks, but I’m finally sitting here in the shirt in this beautiful stadium, knowing that my future is here, which feels great.

“Fulham has always been a team that excited me. I’ve played them both in the Championship and Premier League, and it’s fantastic how they play, 4-3-3, 4-2-3-1. The DNA of the Club is to be dominant, aggressive, front-footed, and play nice football, and I think that suits me.”

The club’s director of football operations Tony Khan added: “I'm excited to welcome Sander Berge to Fulham. Sander has tremendous experience playing in the Premier League and in international competition, and we believe that he'll be a great addition to our squad, as we look forward to our first home game of the season this weekend.”

A statement from Burnley read: “We can confirm that Sander Berge has signed for Fulham in a permanent move for an undisclosed fee. The club would like to wish Sander all the best and thank him for his efforts during his 12 months at Turf Moor.”