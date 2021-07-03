Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips in action for England against Germany. Pic: Getty

Gareth Southgate's outfit travel to Rome this evening to take on Andriy Shevchenko's side in the quarter-finals of the European Championships.

England toppled old foe Germany on Tuesday in a hard-fought victory at Wembley to seal passage into the last eight of the tournament.

Second half goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane settled a tie that had been on a knife edge in the opening period in the capital.

Holland - one of Southgate's trusted backroom staff - had a final message in England's last training session ahead of departing for the Stadio Olympico.

"He was just saying that at the start of the Germany game, we didn't quite get to grips with it," Phillips said ahead of tonight's clash.

"I think he said that we looked like we came out into the game with a smaller mentality than what Germany did and then by the end of the game it had flipped round.

"We were the stronger ones and playing better. We got the result so I think it was a message more about never to not believe in yourself. Always believe.

"He said it will be exactly like that in the next game [vs Ukraine]."

Asked about how key recovery has been ahead of tonight's crucial match, he added: "It's massive, especially for me. I do run a lot and it takes two days to recover for a game and I'm just more or less in with the physio for a day and then do recovery around the training ground.