Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips in action for England. Pic: Getty

Phillips - who earned a first Three Lions call up last September following promotion from the Championship with his boyhood club - enjoyed a summer to remember under head coach Gareth Southgate.

The Thorp Arch academy product rounded off his first campaign as a Premier League player with inclusion in England's Euro 2020 squad.

Southgate's outfit reached the final of the tournament with Phillips featuring in every single outing for his nation in the competition.

England suffered heartbreak at the hands of Italy at Wembley as they fell to defeat in the final of the delayed tournament on penalties in the capital.

Phillips earned plaudits for his role in helping the Three Lions reach the latter stages of the tournament, striking up an impressive partnership with West Ham's Declan Rice in the heart of midfield.

The 25-year-old is currently away on international duty and was handed the Player of the Year award by his team-mate at St George's Park - winning the public vote with a whopping 40,000 votes.

"I can't believe it," Phillips told Rice after being surprised with the award whilst on media duties.

"I wasn't even expecting to play to be honest. 40,000 people voted? Definitely Leeds fans there!"

England take on Hungary, Andorra and Poland over the next week in a triple header of World Cup qualifying action.