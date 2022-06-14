Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips gets his wish as run for Whites attacker continues

Phillips returned from the dead leg that he suffered in last week's 1-1 draw against Germany in Munich when coming on as a second-half substitute in Saturday evening's goalless draw against Italy at Molineux.

The Whites midfielder then said he was feeling fit and hoping to play a role in Tuesday night's Nations League clash against Hungary, also at Molineux, and the 26-year-old starts for Gareth Southgate's side.

Elsewhere, Whites attacker Dan James once again starts for Wales as they take on Nations League hosts Netherlands in Rotterdam whilst United's Mateusz Klich is once again on the bench for Poland as they take on Belgium in Warsaw, also in the Nations League.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All three games are 7.45pm kick-offs.

England's clash against Hungary is live on Channel 4 and All4 whilst the Wales fixture is being screened on Box Nation, S4C and S4C Online.

The Poland game is being shown on Premier Extra.

Whites captain Liam Cooper was not involved for Scotland in their Tuesday tea time clash against Nations League hosts Armenia.

STARTING: Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips as England take on Hungary in the Nations League at Molineux. Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images.