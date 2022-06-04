The 1-0 loss was the Three Lions' first since the Euro 2020 final in July of last year and the first in regulation time since a Nations League defeat by Belgium in November 2020.

Hungary's winner came from the penalty spot in the second half, Dominik Szoboszlai beating Jordan Pickford after Reece James was judged to have fouled Zsolt Nagy.

England's second half performance had encouraged the hosts, a lack of pressure on the ball allowing Hungary to put together attacks in time and space before they went ahead.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southgate turned to Phillips with 11 minutes remaining, the Whites man taking the place of centre-half Conor Coady and getting straight into the action with tackles, headers and switches of play, but despite some late pressure England were unable to find an equaliser.

The win was Hungary's first over England in 60 years.