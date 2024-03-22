Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Junior Firpo has high hopes of being able to help grow the game in his home country after opting to represent the Dominican Republic. Firpo was born in the Caribbean country, but moved to Spain as a child and went on pick up caps for his adopted nation at under-21 level.

However, despite representing the likes of Barcelona and Real Betis, he has never represented the Spanish senior side. As such, the 27-year-old has decided to switch allegiances to represent the Dominican and he received his first call-up earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firpo has travelled to Santiago this week then, and he will expect to pick up his first international cap when the Dominican Republic host Aruba in a friendly this weekend. He'll also hope to see action in another friendly against Peru next week.

The Leeds United left-back is arguably the most recognisable name in the current Dominican Republic squad and he's determined to put on a strong showing in the colours of his birth nation.

“It’s a pleasure and a pride to be here, to be able to represent my whole family and the whole country, as I have said many times my family is very proud that I am here, and so am I," he told El Caribe, via Sport Witness.

“I wanted to thank the entire federation because in the end they were the ones who made it possible for me to be here, transmitting and showing me that the future of the Dominican Republic is very bright

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad