Leeds United defender Junior Firpo will reportedly sit out the Dominican Republic's first of two friendlies versus Puerto Rico this month.

The experienced full-back has established himself as a star for the Caribbean side, helping the country of his birth qualify for the Concacaf Gold Cup for the first time earlier this season.

This month, the island nation play two friendly fixtures against fellow Concacaf country Puerto Rico, the first of which Firpo is set to be spared from, according to a national newspaper report in the Dominican Republic.

As per El Nacional, a source close to head coach Marcelo Neveleff expects Firpo and fellow big-name star Mariano Diaz, to sit out the fixture at Juan Ramón Loubriel Stadium.

While it is unclear if Leeds have requested for Firpo's exposure to be limited this month due to the non-competitive nature of their fixtures, it would make theoretical sense given what is at stake for the Whites between now and the end of the season.

Daniel Farke said earlier this month the days of international stars turning down national team call-ups for the benefit of their club sides was very much over, however, arrangements are often still reached between clubs and federations.

“The days of Sir Alex Ferguson are over, call up national teams and say no. Days of resisting sending players are sadly over”, Farke said.

“You are a bit nervous no one picks up an injury."

A number of Leeds' first-team players are currently away on international duty with Farke and supporters hopeful the likes of Firpo, Manor Solomon, Joe Rodon, Dan James and Ao Tanaka return without having picked up an injury.

Firpo has previously criticised the conditions in which he and his fellow internationals are expected to play, prompting fixture rescheduling by Concacaf, mitigating an increased risk of injury and fatigue.

El Nacional's report makes clear Firpo is expected to rejoin the squad for next week's friendly fixture, suggesting his omission from Friday evening's match is not injury-related.

As is customary for returning international players, Firpo will be assessed for any knocks by Leeds' medical and fitness staff upon his return to Thorp Arch next week.