The Black Cats reached terms with the Premier League outfit yesterday after a hotly disputed race for Gelhardt’s services. Sunderland were one of several Championship sides hoping to secure a loan deal and although the player initially favoured a return to Wigan Athletic, the chance to get involved in a charge for the play-offs swayed him. Leeds are understood to have decided that Sunderland represented the best move for the 20-year-old.

Gelhardt, who arrived at Elland Road in 2020, made his senior breakthrough last season and was at the heart of a number of memorable moments in the survival battle. The penalty he won against Wolves at Elland Road helped seal a vital point, and although his first Premier League goal came in defeat at Chelsea, his second was a famous late winner at home to Norwich City. He also ended last term with four assists, one of which set up a hugely important late equaliser against Brighton in the penultimate match of the campaign.

Jesse Marsch has continued to use the youngster this season, although it has been difficult for him to make the same kind of impact, and a temporary move to the second tier is seen as an opportunity for him to further his development and play more football.

A club spokesperson said: “With the form of Rodrigo, the return to fitness of Patrick Bamford and the arrival of Georginio Rutter, Gelhardt has now been allowed to make a temporary switch in order to gain regular first team football, but very much remains part of the club’s long-term plans.

“He will now be looking to help Sunderland earn a top six spot in the Championship come the end of the season and we would like to wish Joffy the best of luck during his stay at the Stadium of Light.”

Gelhardt joins former Leeds academy product Jack Clarke at the Stadium of Light, where he is expected to see plenty of game time alongside or in place of Ross Stewart. Sunderland believe the Leeds youngster will be able to hit the ground running and with their current attacking line-up, think chances should present themselves with frequency.