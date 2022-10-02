The Elland Road clash was held up as early as the 20th minute as Attwell spoke to Villa keeper Emiliano Martínez about hurrying up at restarts and Leeds grew increasingly frustrated as the first half went on.

A second half red card for Luis Sinisterra, who earned a second yellow card by blocking a free-kick, changed the course of the fixture and placed the boot on the other foot as Illan Meslier began to take his time for goal-kicks, something Steven Gerrard was keen to point out after the game.

Marsch declined to address Attwell’s refereeing display but wants to have further discussions with the Premier League, having already had talks with officials.

"Ask another question please because I’m not going to comment on the official,” he said.

“I will be speaking to somebody from the league, I've already spoken with the referee committee - this is clearly a tactic.

"I was told, managers were told and by the way, they took up another hour and a half of our time this past week to remind us that they're going to do better with controlling the play, the run of playing matches.

"So I didn't create that dialogue, that's not my agenda, that's the league's agenda. I feel bad for our fans when they have to come to this match and they have to watch that - they want to see an energetic game so, I will be discussing that with somebody and we will as a club."

NO COMMENT - Jesse Marsch did not want to address the performance of Stuart Attwell after Leeds United's 0-0 draw with Everton, in which Luis Sinisterra was red carded. Pic: Getty

Marsch will also speak individually with Sinisterra, having broached with the entire team the need to be smarter and not ‘dig holes’ for themselves.

“I'll speak with Luis,” he said.

"The second yellow I think is not an intelligent play and gets Luis in trouble and then gets us in trouble.

"I don't think any big statement needs to be made. I think he's pretty clear that that was not an intelligent decision. But he's important for us and we really liked him as a guy and as a player.”

The point gained with 10 men was, Marsch said, testament to his side’s character and resilience, although he wanted them to push the game more in the first half and sent the team out after the break with that exact instruction.

One of his second half substitutions reintroduced Patrick Bamford to Premier League football and the striker was involved in two late chances for the Whites, creating a shooting opportunity for himself and teeing up Mateusz Klich.

Marsch revealed after the game that Bamford had been struggling with another niggle during the week.

“Patrick had a little bit of a knock that he took and wasn't able to train all week so he was a little bit in question, whether he was going to be available or not,” said the head coach.