Former Leeds United managerial target Paulo Fonseca has been banned by the French Professional Football League (LFP) after a confrontation with referee Benoit Millot.

Fonseca faces nine months on the sidelines following his heated exchange with Millot, for which he received a red card.

The Portuguese coach, currently in charge of Olympique Lyonnais in France, went forehead-to-forehead with the match official as the pair disputed a penalty-kick decision during Lyon's 2-1 win against Stade Brestois earlier this month.

Fonseca, who was only appointed at the Groupama Stadium in January, is banned from 'accessing the bench, the officials' dressing rooms, and carrying out any official functions before, during, or after matches until 30 November', according to a statement released by the LFP, in response to the altercation.

The sanction also denies Fonseca from visiting the team dressing room, pitch, tunnel and corridors leading to said areas until 15 September, all but ending his 2024/25 campaign from a Ligue 1 matchday coaching standpoint.

"He jumped at me with an intimidating attitude, and I decided to send him off directly. It continued to spiral out of control," Millot told French sports newspaper L'Equipe on Monday.

"He had an even more intense attitude, attempting to deliver a blow, in fact. A headbutt. I didn't even have time to announce the final decision, which turned out to be not awarding a penalty," the official added.

Lyon are said to be exploring all possible avenues to appeal the punishment and its severity.

Fonseca was a Leeds target back in 2022, holding a meeting with then-director of football Victor Orta who tried convincing the well-travelled coach that Elland Road was the right fit.

"I looked for Paulo Fonseca to replace Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds," Orta previously said. "In addition to natural ability and leadership, there is also the emotional part. We have to believe that people have a positive emotional side. It was a productive conversation."

Fonseca corroborated Orta's claims, detailing the nature of their conversation: "We didn't talk much about the project itself. It was a quick meeting. He talked a lot about the club, the infrastructure, the culture of the club and the city. It was more about that," quoted by Portuguese outlet Record.

Shortly after Fonseca's meeting with Orta, war broke out in Ukraine where the former Shakhtar Donetsk boss was living with his family. The 52-year-old was forced to flee Kyiv as Russia's invasion advanced.

Leeds ultimately decided on Jesse Marsch as the man to replace revered head coach Bielsa and Fonseca went on to join Lille OSC in France's top flight later that year. He has since coached AC Milan before taking the Lyon job in January.