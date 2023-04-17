The Whites were battered 6-1 by Liverpool, eight days after a 5-1 loss to Crystal Palace, and Gracia admitted it was a second consecutive occasion when his side did not meet the required standards.

"The players always try, the players always work hard during the week trying to prepare for the next game," he said.

"In the last games, this game and in the second half in the last game we didn't compete at our level and we need to improve that. We have seven important games left and we have to give our best face."

Gracia, who cannot recall ever shipping five and six goals in consecutive games as a manager, was tight-lipped on the VAR decision to allow Liverpool's opener despite what appeared to be a clear handball by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Leeds had contained the Reds up to the goal, which arrived on 35 minutes.

Gracia's view was not difficult to decipher.

"I asked the assistant and he told me they checked it for offside, nothing else," said Gracia.

REDS ROUT - Leeds United were beaten 6-1 at Elland Road by Liverpool, making it 11 goals conceded in two games at home. Boss Javi Gracia admitted big improvements are necessary. Pic: Getty

"After conceding six goals I don't want to say anything about that. But you and me know what happened. I prefer to be critical with myself in this moment and try to look for solutions for the future, don't speak too much about referees or other things. Our objective is try to improve, be demanding with ourselves and that's the right way."

Ultimately, however, Leeds' performance was not good enough and their shapeless, hapless defending in the second half was a real cause for alarm in their battle to avoid the drop. Gracia knows much more is needed.

"I suppose the supporters need to see the team playing like we've done in previous games and try to get better results," he said.

"This way I am sure they will be happier with the team. The players need to work in all the things we have to improve. What we are seeing in this moment is not enough. We need to improve our level.