Leeds United's late-window monitoring of Southampton attacker Cameron Archer right up until the January transfer deadline is a sign of the times for Elland Road veteran Patrick Bamford.

The Leeds striker, 31, has missed a large portion of the 2024/25 season through injury but has also seen his minutes limited by Daniel Farke's preference for Joel Piroe and Mateo Joseph.

Farke is a supporter of Bamford's and reiterated as much at various junctures in the past, praising the experienced striker's on-and-off-field qualities.

However, the German's team selection this season, in addition to the pursuit of Archer, paint a telling picture for the one-cap England international whose contract expires in June 2026.

Bamford was briefly linked with a switch to money-spinning League One outfit Wrexham earlier this month, although the centre-forward has spent the January window sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Farke admitted in recent press conferences Leeds have acknowledged the possibility they would be left short in attack if either Piroe or Joseph were struck down with an injury, because Bamford's availability, through little fault of his own, has been for a number of seasons patchy at best.

Therefore, Leeds' interest in Archer, which would bring the number of recognised forwards in Farke's squad to four - a number he has previously stated is too many when quizzed on the reason for often leaving Joe Gelhardt out - is perhaps portentous for Bamford's individual future.

Last season, Bamford established himself as Farke's first-choice after overcoming an injury-hit first-half of the campaign, grasping his opportunity while Piroe briefly misfired. A seven-goal haul in 10 Championship matches at the beginning of 2024 ultimately proved a false dawn, but offered hope to those most ardent supporters of his at Elland Road. Farke was among them, insisting Leeds would have been promoted if not for the knee injury his No. 9 sustained with just two games of the season remaining, both of which Leeds lost.

This year, Joseph is preferred understudy to Piroe as even when Bamford has been available, quite often it has been the young Spaniard off the bench, rather than his more experienced colleague. After 30 matchdays, Bamford has appeared in 10, his accrued minutes just 123.

Leeds were rebuffed with an approach for Saints attacker Archer last week but remained committed to their interest in the player in the hope Southampton's position may change and a more palatable deal could be agreed before the transfer deadline.

If Leeds fail in their attempt to lure the 23-year-old to Elland Road, Bamford may yet have a role to play in Leeds' promotion push this time around. Fully fit and in-form, most managers in this division would have a hard time turning him down, but those two factors remain the issue. Farke believes in him but the repeated defence of one of his most experienced and accomplished squad members can ring a little hopeful rather than matter of fact, in the way he also spoke glowingly of fellow promotion heroes Stuart Dallas, Luke Ayling and Liam Cooper before their exits.