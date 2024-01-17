Leeds United's incoming January transfer business is likely to hinge on Premier League teams deciding which members of their squads are expendable for the remainder of the season.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke explained in simple terms why the January window is a notoriously difficult period to do business, especially for a team in good form, challenging at the top of the table, as Leeds currently find themselves.

The manager has acknowledged that speaking publicly about Leeds' wants, needs and desires in the market is likely to increase prices when negotiating with clubs, while the loan market remains an option United can tap into if necessary, particularly after Djed Spence's return to Tottenham Hotspur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Football Insider, the North London club have told first-team trio Ryan Sessegnon, Bryan Gil and Sergio Reguilon they are surplus to requirements at Spurs, and are free to find loan moves for the rest of the season.

While there is no indication Leeds are in for any of the aforementioned three, it is emblematic of discussions and decisions being made at various clubs Leeds could potentially do business with. January is the only period in the middle of the season when clubs are allowed to make changes to their squads, therefore as the transfer deadline approaches, teams are more inclined to trade players deemed expendable.

Farke and the Leeds hierarchy acknowledge privately that if there is to be a breakthrough on any of their prospective targets, it is likely to come in the final two weeks of the window as clubs become increasingly open to jettisoning players, often to make squad-room for their own incomings.

"I have to say I'm a bit more careful in January because this market is difficult," Farke told reporters last week. "We have a few areas where we are a bit too little in number but I also know the January market is difficult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The players on the market at the moment are those coming from injury or are not playing. No one is tempted to give players away who are playing regularly. In the summer you have pre-season, friendlies, you don't have this in January - or you have to spend crazy money and this is what we can't do. For that, I'm always a bit careful to speak publicly about what we do in January," he added.

Despite well-documented difficulties and Farke's insistence that January would be a quiet window, the Whites manager is 'carefully optimistic' of bringing in new blood. While 16 days without any additions may have some supporters biting their fingernails - especially with two full-backs having left the club this month - Farke has faith in the recruitment structure at Leeds, that if there is a deal to be done for the right player, they will pursue it to completion.

"We're working a lot behind the scenes but it's difficult to bring quality and experienced players in. We have to be a bit more patient but we are carefully optimistic," he added.