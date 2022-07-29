Leeds United's Jamie Shackleton sizes up 'exciting' idea and lofty ambitions upon Millwall move

Versatile midfielder or full-back Shackleton has joined the Championship outfit on a season-long loan, linking up with Whites team mate Charlie Cresswell who is also spending the forthcoming campaign with the Lions.

Shackleton says he is excited by the idea that Millwall have an option to sign him on a permanent deal but the 22-year-old is firstly focused on fulfilling ambitious aims between now and next May.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AMBITIONS: Laid out by Leeds United's Jamie Shackleton, above, upon his Milwall loan switch. Photo by TIM KEETON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.

Shackleton told NewsAtDen: "For me, while I’m here, the aim is to get into one of those play-off spots.

"Even better, why not above that? Hopefully, we can take Millwall to the same level as Leeds and from there we can see what happens.

"But for the season, that’s the aim for me and the lads in the dressing room.”

Reflecting on Millwall negotiating an option to buy him if he delivers – as reported by London News Online – Shackleton said: "I think it’s an exciting idea.

“Obviously, it all depends on how the next few months go, but in an ideal world I’d get 40 odd games under my belt and I go from there.

"It’ll be exciting to see where we can get to this year.”

Shackleton made his first Millwall start in last weekend's pre-season friendly at home to Ipswich Town in which he came off just after the hour mark.