How does Leeds United’s squad measure up to their top flight rivals?

We’re barely halfway through July, and already this summer transfer window has proven to be a hectic one.

All across the Premier League, clubs have been splashing the cash in an effort to bolster their squads ahead of the new top flight campaign, and Leeds United have been at the centre of more than their fair share of confirmed deals.

As well as bidding farewell to Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha, the Whites have moved to bring in several fresh additions of their own, with Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca, Darko Gyabi, Tyler Adams, and Luis Sinisterra all joining up with Jesse Marsch’s squad.

But what have those changes in personnel done to Leeds’ overall market value?

We’ve taken a look at the latest figures from Transfermarkt to see where the Whites’ roster ranks compared to the rest of the Premier League.

Check out the standings below...

1st: Manchester City Total market value: £952.92m. Most expensive player: Erling Haaland - £135m.

2nd: Liverpool Total market value: £788.85m. Most expensive player: Mo Salah - £81m.

3rd: Chelsea Total market value: £753.93m. Most expensive player: Mason Mount - £67.5m.

4th: Tottenham Hotspur Total market value: £674.37m. Most expensive player: Harry Kane - £81m.