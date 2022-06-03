How much did the Whites earn this season compared to their top flight peers?

For Leeds United, their main prize after a tense and tumultous Premier League relegation battle this season was undoubtedly clinching survival on the final day.

A dramatic late win over Brentford, coupled with a Burnley defeat to Newcastle United, was enough to ensure that the Whites will be spending a third consecutive campaign in the top flight.

But there were other, financially-motivated bonuses to avoiding the drop too.

A spot in the Premier League is a lucrative boon for any club, as proven by the considerable prize monies on offer.

These sums are comprised of several parts, including broadcast revenue, merit payments (based on how high in the table a side finishes), and shared funds that are distributed evenly across the division.

But when the dust has settled and all the beans are counted, how much does each Premier League club earn?

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire has taken a look at all of the relevant numbers, and we’ve ranked all 20 top flight sides based on their total prize monies from the 2021/22 campaign below...

1. Manchester City Total prize money: £161.3m Photo Sales

2. Liverpool Total prize money: £159.8m Photo Sales

3. Tottenham Hotspur Total prize money: £152.1m Photo Sales

4. Chelsea Total prize money: £151.7m Photo Sales