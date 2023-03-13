A look at how Leeds United’s injury record so far this season, and how it compares to those of their Premier League rivals.

Leeds United have had their fair share of injuries this season, but how does their luck compare to their Premier League rivals?

It has been another tricky season for the Whites, who slipped back into the relegation zone over the weekend, despite picking up a point against an in-form Brighton side. The vast majority of teams near the bottom picked up points over the weekend, only adding to what is quickly becoming one of the tightest relegation battles in recent times.

As Leeds continue their battle, we have taken a look at the number of combined games missed through injury for each club, with the help of PremierInjuries.com.

Join us below as we count down from the best injury records to the worst...

1 . Brighton Combined games missed - 46

2 . Manchester City Combined games missed - 49

3 . Aston Villa Combined games missed - 63

4 . West Ham Combined games missed - 63