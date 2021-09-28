Leeds United are waiting on Raphinha. Pic: Getty

The Whites are still searching for their first win of the new league season at the seventh attempt and the Hornets present another good chance for a three-point haul.

Bielsa has had to battle a number of injuries so far and is waiting on a number of his senior squad who have currently been left in the treatment room.

Here, we take a look at those with worries ahead of Saturday's top flight meeting in LS11 before Bielsa gives a more definitive update later in the week:

Pascal Struijk - suspension

The central defender is back and available for the first time since his red card against Liverpool was upheld on appeal.

Marcelo Bielsa could opt to throw him straight back in against the Hornets or may decide to stay with Thorp Arch academy product Charlie Cresswell, who made his Premier League debut against West Ham last weekend.

Diego Llorente - muscular injury

The Spaniard limped off against Liverpool three weeks ago and hasn't been seen since. Another muscular injury has halted his progress after strong form to start the season.

Patrick Bamford - ankle/foot injury

A big blow to Marcelo Bielsa's plans against the Hammers. United will be hoping last season's top scorer is available after using Rodrigo as a false nine last time out.

Raphinha - hip injury

The Brazilian was forced to exit early at Elland Road after featuring and scoring against David Moyes' side. He's been battling to stay away from the treatment room in recent weeks and will be hopeful that the issue wasn't aggravated too badly.

Robin Koch - pelvic injury

Has had somewhat of a nightmare start to his Leeds career over the last season or so. Hasn't been available for most of the season now as he continues to work away in the medical centre trying to reach full fitness.

Luke Ayling - knee injury

Almost made it against West Ham before a late call saw him drop out of the squad. Should be fit on that evidence but Bielsa will update on Thursday's pre-match press conference over his condition.

Adam Forshaw - thigh injury