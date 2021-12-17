Marcelo Bielsa' s first team squad has been hit by a major injury crisis with just 10 senior players available this weekend against the Gunners.

Seven of the club's senior players are injured while full-back Junior Firpo is suspended after picking up a fifth booking of the season in the midweek hammering at Manchester City.

Here, we take a look at the full list of absentees...

Leeds United's Jamie Shackleton limps off against Manchester City. Pic: Getty

Kalvin Phillips - injury/shoulder

A hammer blow to Leeds.

His absence in midfield leaves a gaping hole that has been filled by a resurgent Adam Forshaw.

Phillips suffered a hamstring injury against Brentford a few weeks ago and is expected to be out well into the new year after reportedly undergoing surgery.

The Yorkshire Pirlo also has a long-standing shoulder injury which he picked up at the end of last season and may seek treatment for that too.

Liam Cooper - hamstring

Another victim of the Brentford fixture in LS11.

Cooper was forced to leave the field of play and headed straight down the tunnel holding his hamstring in the first half of the 2-2 draw.

He later reappeared to take in the rest of the match in the Elland Road stands though looks to be out until late January at the very earliest.

Patrick Bamford - hamstring

It was a stunning return for last season's top goalscorer before he swiftly departed again.

Bamford scored an injury-time leveller against Brentford at Elland Road after a three month absence due to a foot injury but picked up a hamstring problem against the Bees.

Leeds are hopeful his injury isn't as long as Phillips or Cooper's, which would see him play a role sooner rather than later.

Pascal Struijk - foot

Recovered from a hip injury only to suffer a freak foot issue at Thorp Arch.

Struijk suffered a rare foot injury in training when two bones collided which head coach Bielsa said he had never seen before.

He is being assessed daily due to the pain this has caused the defender.

Rodrigo - heel

The Spain international had been battling a heel problem for a number of weeks.

Leeds, though, recently opted for rest to try and solve the problem.

Another who will be being assessed daily to see how the management of pain is going.

Jamie Shackleton - Achilles tendon

Shackleton limped off during Tuesday's defeat at the Etihad.

No timeframe on his return as yet but it didn't look or sound positive for Bielsa as he departed across the Pennines.

Dan James - adductor

A few weeks at the very least for a muscular problem.

He was withdrawn at half-time against Man City and, along with Shackleton, is the latest to be sidelined.

Junior Firpo - suspended

The full-back picked up his fifth booking of the season against Man City in midweek.

Firpo will now serve a one-match ban to add to United's absentee list.