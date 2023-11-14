Leeds United have now won six of their last seven games and Whites boss Daniel Farke still has half a team of players to welcome back.
Farke had five players out injured for Saturday’s final game before the international break at home to newly-promoted Plymouth Argyle. But five then became six as Sam Byram was forced off midway through the second half of a game in which Leeds recorded a 2-1 victory to move within eight points of top spot.
The third-placed Whites now have just short of two weeks without a game ahead of the return to action at third-bottom Rotherham United in the Championship’s first game back on the evening of Friday, November 17. Here, we run through the current list of Leeds injuries and when each player is expected back where applicable with the most recent updates from Whites boss Farke.
1. Sam Byram (hamstring strain)
Expected return date: Unknown/after the international break.
What Farke has said: "He felt pain after a sprint and it was clear he couldn't go on. We have to wait for further assessment. It's beneficial that we have more or less two weeks without a game but I suspect he'll probably miss the Rotherham game.” Photo: Bruce Rollinson
2. Jamie Shackleton (glute)
Expected return date: After the international break.
What Farke has said: "It was a strain on his glute and will miss this (Plymouth) game, hopefully back very soon. I'm hoping lots of players will be re-involved [in the international break] after little injuries, like Joe Gelhardt, Jamie Shackleton and Firpo to have more time with us on the training ground." Photo: Jess Hornby
3. Joe Gelhardt (fractured hand)
Expected return date: After the international break.
What Farke has said: "Gelhardt is good news, he didn’t need surgery on his hand but will miss this (Plymouth) game. I hope he can join training during the international break and on the other side to be re-involved. The same with Shackleton." Photo: George Wood
4. Djed Spence (knee - lateral collateral ligament)
Expected return date: After the international break.
What Farke has said: "Spence is in his final stages of rehab, I hope he will be back on the other side of the window in training, then pretty soon available for the games. It (the international break) will be important for players like Djed Spence, hopefully he returns back in training." Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
5. Pascal Struijk (hernia)
Expected return date: After the international break/unknown. What Farke has said: "It’s not too bad, we hope to have him back after the international break. It’s too soon to give an exact time. It’s too early to speak about a timeframe and we will await the assessment. It’s definitely the right call also to have this surgery because then I am pretty sure if he comes back and plays without pain he will improve his consistency. It would be a problem if he would be out for such a long period and missed 10 or 12 games, but this won’t happen." Photo: Ben Roberts Photo
6. Stuart Dallas (femoral fracture)
Expected return date: Unknown. What Farke has said: "In general Stuart is not involved in team training at the moment so for that he can't be involved in team training with Northern Ireland. Obviously during the international break he will have during his individual work one or two days/ a couple of days off. If he then wants to use this in order to be there with a short visit to lift the mood and for a boost we are always open to it but the main topic for Stuart is to work on his rehab work and to join us back in team training as soon as possible." Photo: Michael Regan