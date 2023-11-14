6 . Stuart Dallas (femoral fracture)

Expected return date: Unknown. What Farke has said: "In general Stuart is not involved in team training at the moment so for that he can't be involved in team training with Northern Ireland. Obviously during the international break he will have during his individual work one or two days/ a couple of days off. If he then wants to use this in order to be there with a short visit to lift the mood and for a boost we are always open to it but the main topic for Stuart is to work on his rehab work and to join us back in team training as soon as possible." Photo: Michael Regan