Leeds United’s quest for Championship promotion will begin in just six days’ time and boss Daniel Farke has several key men currently injured ahead of the new campaign.
The club’s quest to bounce back from last season’s Premier League relegation with promotion will begin with Sunday’s hosting of Cardiff City, ahead of which the Whites took in their final pre-season friendly at Hearts on Sunday.
Luke Ayling’s strike gave Farke’s side a 1-0 victory but Leeds picked up two more injuries, adding to an already reasonably lengthy list. Here, we run through the Whites players that are currently injured or out and when they are expected to return.
1. Jack Harrison (hip)
Expected return date: September.
What Farke has said: "Jack Harrison and Tyler Adams are still on the way back because they’re still doing their rehab so they will definitely miss the start of the season and they will definitely miss also the next weeks, the last few weeks is a bit too early to judge once they will be back. I expect them perhaps to be back after the first international break." Photo: STEVE BARDENS
2. Tyler Adams (hamstring)
Expected return date: September.
What Farke has said: "Jack Harrison and Tyler Adams are still on the way back because they’re still doing their rehab so they will definitely miss the start of the season and they will definitely miss also the next weeks, the last few weeks is a bit too early to judge once they will be back. I expect them perhaps to be back after the first international break." Photo: OLI SCARFF
3. Junior Firpo (inner ligament)
Expected return date: September.
What Farke has said: Firpo is out also with the injury of his inner ligament he will definitely be out for the next five weeks he will also definitely miss the start of the season. Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY
4. Georginio Rutter (core muscle)
Expected return date: Unknown.
What Farke has said: "A muscle injury in his core. After movement, we hope it's not too bad, we have to wait for the assessment, it's too early to say something. But anyhow, a core muscle I think." Photo: OLI SCARFF