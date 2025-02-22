Leeds began the weekend with a seven-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion places but third-placed Burnley were presented with the chance to close through Friday night’s hosting of Sheffield Wednesday.

Scott Parker’s Clarets approached the fixture having recorded an incredible 11 Championship clean sheets in succession but somewhat held back by a lack of goals at the other end.

Burnley, though, gave themselves a big double boost in Friday’s fixture by recording a 4-0 success which vastly improved their goal difference as well as giving the team another three-point haul.

Marcus Edwards, Josh Brownhill, Connor Roberts and Manuel Benson all netted for Parker’s side who are now just four points behind Leeds and two adrift of second-placed Sheffield United but having played one game more.