Leeds United's incredible title and promotion odds vs Burnley, Sheffield United, Sunderland, Coventry City, Blackburn Rovers, West Brom and Middlesbrough in bookies' fresh predicted final Championship table

Lee Sobot
Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 22nd Feb 2025, 12:13 BST
Updated 22nd Feb 2025, 12:22 BST
Leeds United’ cushion in the automatic promotion places is suddenly not so comfy – and the bookies have delivered an eye-watering Whites verdict in their new predicted Championship final table.

Leeds began the weekend with a seven-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion places but third-placed Burnley were presented with the chance to close through Friday night’s hosting of Sheffield Wednesday.

Scott Parker’s Clarets approached the fixture having recorded an incredible 11 Championship clean sheets in succession but somewhat held back by a lack of goals at the other end.

Burnley, though, gave themselves a big double boost in Friday’s fixture by recording a 4-0 success which vastly improved their goal difference as well as giving the team another three-point haul.

Marcus Edwards, Josh Brownhill, Connor Roberts and Manuel Benson all netted for Parker’s side who are now just four points behind Leeds and two adrift of second-placed Sheffield United but having played one game more.

Leeds, though, maintain the extra factor of still having a far better goal difference of plus 48 compared to Burnley’s plus 34 and Sheffield United’s plus 24. Following Burnley’s boost, the bookies have delivered an incredible fresh Whites verdict in their predicted final table based on the very latest odds. Here is the full new rundown, using prices for relegation to determine sides expected to end up in the bottom half.

Relegation odds: 1-4.

1. 24th: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Relegation odds: 1-4. Photo: Martin Rickett

Relegation odds: 8-11.

2. 23rd: Luton Town (relegated)

Relegation odds: 8-11. Photo: Shaun Botterill

Relegation odds: 17-20.

3. 22nd: Derby County (relegated)

Relegation odds: 17-20. Photo: Stephen Pond

Relegation odds: 5-2.

4. 21st: Cardiff City

Relegation odds: 5-2. Photo: Ryan Hiscott

Relegation odds: 10-3.

5. 20th: Hull City

Relegation odds: 10-3. Photo: George Wood

Relegation odds: 9-2.

6. 19th: Oxford United

Relegation odds: 9-2. Photo: Andrew Matthews

